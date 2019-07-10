CLINTWOOD — While results aren’t official, the Dickenson County Public School division is predicting full, Level One accreditation for all schools based on 2018-19 results.

Mark Mullins, supervisor of federal programs/testing, briefed Dickenson County School Board at its regular meeting June 26, noting the schools continue to meet or exceed standards.

Mullins reminded the board of changed standards that, among other things, allow high schools to get credit when they show growth, something needed but not considered under the old standards.

To achieve Level One, schools must have:

• 75 percent combined rate in English (both Reading and Writing SOLs);

• 70 percent combined rate in Math; and

• 70 percent proficiency rate in Science.

Mullins said they administered 24 Standards of Learning tests beginning in third grade through certain high school courses. Of those 24 tests, he said, Dickenson County students performed better or had a higher combined rate in 15 SOL tests than the previous year. Two tests had the same rate and seven had lower pass rates. Some of those, he noted, were down by only a point.

Scores for core areas included math, 92 percent; reading, 88 percent; science, 85 percent; and writing, 83 percent.

As he noted achievements, Mullins observed that it was not that long ago that the division was talking about math scores not being where they needed to be. Now, math at all testing level are at 90 percent and above, with fifth graders at 98 percent.

Third, eighth and seventh grade math scores saw double-digit improvements, with a 15 percent gain in third, 13 percent gain in eighth; and 11 percent gain in seventh grade.

Scores reflected an 8 percent gain in both third grade reading and eighth grade writing and a 7 percent gain in fourth grade math.

They saw a 6 percent gain in seventh grade reading, eighth grade science and end of course geometry.

The division predicts accreditation at each school with the following indicators:

CLINTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• 91 percent - Reading All Students

• 96 percent - Math All Students

• 95 percent - Science All Students

Achievement Gaps – met

Chronic Absenteeism - met

ERVINTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• 93 percent - Reading All Students

• 89 percent - Math All Students

• 90 percent - Science All Students

Achievement Gaps – met

Chronic Absenteeism - met

SANDLICK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• 87 percent - Reading All Students

• 98 percent - Math All Students

• 89 percent - Science All Students

Achievement Gaps – met

Chronic Absenteeism - met

RIDGEVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

• 84 percent - English All Students

• 90 percent - Math All Students

• 84 percent - Science All Students

Achievement Gaps – met

Chronic Absenteeism - met

RIDGEVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

• 95 percent - English All Students

• 91 percent - Math All Students

• 81 percent - Science All Students

Achievement Gaps – met

Chronic Absenteeism – met

Graduation and Completion Index - met

Dropout rate - met

Mullins commended students, teachers, principals and staff on their hard work and achievements.

Official results will be shared by the Virginia Department of Education in late August or early September.