CLINTWOOD — With unusual and unexpected candor, two school board members recently laid out their feeling about continuing controversy over the location of a new elementary school and education in Dickenson County in general.

Ervinton District board member Shanghai Nickles and Chair Susan Mullins of the Kenady District, neither of whom are running for re-election in the fall, expressed dismay over the current state of affairs.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Nickles said more than once at the Aug. 28 meeting. The issue is more than sewer repairs at Ervinton Elementary School, he said, and more about “how we treat our kids and whether we are honest with each other.”

Formal policy commits the school board to providing equality opportunity for every student in the county, he said. “We are not doing that unless we are able to get all three (elementary) schools in good shape.”

Nickles cautioned that he was speaking only for himself but also said he thought all board members shared the view that a three-school model was preferred.

In fact, about everyone agrees Dickenson County needs an elementary school serving each of its communities, he said, “but it takes more than lip service to keep these schools open.”

When he came on the board in 2010, Nickles said, he thought he would see an increase in the school budget but that didn’t happen. School enrollment has dropped and state funding along with it.

The vast majority of the budget is committed to personnel. When people complain over school spending, Nickles said he’d like to ask them for a list of whom they want to get rid of. “That is the reality of cutting the budget,” he said, and it also means cutting education quality.

The 2018 study commissioned by Dickenson County supervisors on the future cost of capital needs at Ervinton Elementary and Clintwood Elementary School put the price tag at about $9.4 million at Clintwood and $6 million at Ervinton. Is the county really going to spend that kind of money on a 98-year-old building, Nickles said, referring to the aging Ervinton school.

The better approach, he said, is to take that money and what they already have to build one school for students at Ridgeview.

Nickles said the county would never be able to give the school division enough to keep all three elementary schools open. Figures calculated by Business and Finance Director Larry Barton indicated that, by 2020, the division will need from $8.3 million to $8.6 million.

Now, Nickles said, he’s heard the county talk about cutting back to just the minimum required of roughly $3.9 million if the new elementary school isn’t built where they want.

“It’s hard to argue with the math,” he said, “and numbers don’t lie.”

Where are supervisors going to come up with $15 million to improve the schools in Clintwood and at Ervinton? he repeated.

The county administrator has recently reported that Dickenson County is in the best cash position ever. Why not get started now while Dickenson County has plenty of cash, he said, unless the idea is to wait until a school has to close. “At least be honest with the public,” Nickles said. “The numbers don’t lie.”

Dr. Lurton Lyle, who’s running for re-election in the Clintwood District, said he agreed 100 percent with Nickle’s assessment.

Rick Mullins, who’s seeking re-election in the Willis District, said when he looks around at all the positive things happening in Dickenson County schools, “I can’t think of anything negative thing in our school system. We are blessed.”

Chair Susan Mullins said the long, drawn-out journey toward building a new elementary school can be considered either a blessing or a curse. She said the division among different factions is the worst she’s ever seen, the divide between Clintwood and Haysi, with best friends who no longer speak, life-long friendships cast aside for political campaigns and a special grand jury that went on a glorified witch hunt.

And you’ve hit the lowest of lows when one board sues another, she said.

But she was on the original board that forged the Facilities Development Agreement, done with honorable intentions and never any intent for the school board to give over its authority.

The three bodies collectively set forth the specific steps to be taken if they reached a stalemate, Mullins said, and the board has followed them. The final leg of that is to let a judge decide, she said.

“I don’t think anybody on this school board intends to create a hardship,” Mullins continued, adding that they all want to be able to move forward, do something and start healing to bring the county back together.

Sandlick District board member Rocky Barton has repeatedly staked his support for building the new elementary school to replace Sandlick Elementary School in or around Haysi. Again identifying the long travel times some students would face if Dickenson County consolidated its elementary schools, Barton said the board must remember its youngest students, four-year-olds and probably three-year-olds some day. “It’s hard enough for the big kids,” he said, but some three-year-olds “are still in diapers.”

Chair Mullins asked Superintendent Haydee Robinson where she stood. As an educator, Robinson said, she would endorse an elementary school in each community and that was the aim when planning for new schools started. Her belief in that has never waivered, she said. But, the superintendent also said, “the fact is, I work for the majority of the board.”

And she also faces another conflict, Robinson said, as she is routinely pressed for when the board will close Ervinton Elementary or asked how they can keep that school open.

Because of the small enrollment at Ervinton, the per-pupil spending among the three elementary schools is not even. Rather than cutting funding to other schools, Robinson said, she would ask that the division get the same money for others as is spent at Ervinton, roughly $12,000 per student.

The bottom line is that the division is blessed, as Rick Mullins had said, noted Robinson.

The progress has been tremendous, she continued, and the one painful issue over where to located the new school “doesn’t destroy everything that has been accomplished.”

She said the division has good people working throughout the school system. While she’s fair game to be attacked, Robinson said, “our schools, students and staff are not . . . At times I’m appalled by what is said.”

She also said she’s troubled by the vindictiveness expressed around the county. “When it gets to that point,” Robinson said, “I am going to stand up and say, ‘Enough.’ “

Nickles said he hoped Dickenson County didn’t wind up where Wise County did, with people so closed-minded that they built a new $800,000 gym at Appalachia Elementary School and then, shortly thereafter, closed the school.

“That’s not very smart,” he said, “but it was political and an election year . . . sometimes you got to say what’s right whether you want to or not.”