The town of Haysi, Spearhead Trails and the Breaks Interstate Park are gearing up for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Russell Fork Trail.

This multi-use trail will connect non-motorized visitors — hikers, bikers and horseback riders — from the Breaks to Haysi. The town called the ocassion an "exciting accomplishment as we connect this natural asset to the town and businesses in Haysi."

The opening ceremonies will be held on July 27 at 11 a.m. at the trailhead near the dickenson County Fairgrounds on Kiwanis Park Road.

The trail planning and construction were made possible by ARC's POWER Fund, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.