The 25th annual Russell Fork Rendezvous will be held Oct. 24-27 at Haysi Kiwanis Park and Fairgrounds.

The festival is held every year during the last weekend of the scheduled water release for the Russell Fork River, and on the same weekend as the extreme, Class V “Lord of the Fork” river race.

Rendezvous is a celebration of the culture surrounding the Russell Fork River, known to many as the “Grand Canyon of the East,” and this year, looking for more community inclusion, will include special discounts for local residents, students and those interested in day passes.

Because of a lack of organization and proper facilities, the festival was facing extinction only five years ago, when current organizer, Bob Larkin, rallied a small but enthusiastic team to bring it back to life.

“I’ve been attending the event for years, and just couldn’t stand to see the festival cease to exist,” said Larkin. “It’s a fun, eclectic little grassroots festival, that draws kayakers and rafters from all over the world.”

At the time, Larkin was the president of the Central Kentucky-based Bluegrass Wildwater Association. The large, active group of whitewater enthusiasts travel all over the Southeast (and beyond) to paddle the best whitewater. Over the years, the club has been heavily involved in a variety of events all over the region.

BWA members and other Russell Fork enthusiasts started the Rendezvous 25 years ago as a way to raise money for American Whitewater and help preserve the river against environmental threats.

Over the years, interest in undertaking the annual project dwindled, and it became more of a tradition than an official event.

In 2015, when Larkin realized the event may not happen at all, he reached out to the then president of the Louisville-based Viking Canoe Club, Nate Scally. Together, along with a handful of other volunteers, they began working to ensure the survival of the festival.

In 2018, after several years of being held in nearby Elkhorn City, Ky., festival organizers moved the event back to Haysi where it started. The Kiwanis Park offers two stages, restrooms, showers and ample room for camping and parking.

The move will allow the festival to continue to grow, with organizers focusing on getting it back to its roots as a free-spirited, eclectic and all-inclusive celebration of the river and the culture surrounding it.

Several local residents have been instrumental in assisting in the move back to Haysi, including members of the Kiwanis Club, particularly Charles Hay, Billy Branham and Jason Deal, as well as Dean Hill of Thunder River Campground.

This year’s Rendezvous will include all the staples of recent festivals, including vendors, local artisan booths, camping, live music, large fires and the awards ceremony for the “Lord of the Fork” race.

But looking ahead to the future, organizers have made several changes to the event in hopes of encouraging more community inclusion.

As part of that spirit of inclusion, select discounts will be applied to the admission fee for local residents, students and those wishing to enter on day passes.

Admission rates are $25 pre-sale, $30 at the gate and $20 for college students, and include camping and activities for the entire event. Single day passes are available for $10 for anyone with a Pike or Dickenson County ID. Children 15 and under are free with an adult. Proceeds benefit American Whitewater.

For more information about the 2019 Russell Fork Rendezvous, visit russellforkrendezvous.com.

— Provided by Megan Larkin.