For the second straight year, Dickenson County’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Dickenson County Behavioral Health and the Dickenson County Community Partners for Prevention Coalition hosted a Virginia Rules Camp at Breaks Interstate Park.

Dickenson County was again awarded grant funding through the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for the law-themed summer day camp and, again this year, was the only locality to expand the camp to a two-night, three-day event, thanks to the efforts of Breaks Superintendent Austin Bradley and his staff.

The camp, which ran July 15-18, had 34 youth participants and offered young people the opportunity to have fun, provided interactive instruction on Virginia law and the opportunity to build positive relationships with law enforcement officers and other community organizations and leaders. All of this was done at no cost to the campers or Dickenson County.

Interactive discussions were led by local law enforcement officers who work throughout Dickenson County. The lessons and discussions focused on crimes against persons on Day One, shoplifting on Day Two and alcohol and tobacco Day Three. Substance abuse education and prevention was always part of the curriculum.

“Our goal was to make this camp a success for these children and give them the best few days of their summer to make fond memories they would never forget and educate them to build trusting skills with our law enforcement personnel,” said Candi Carico, legal assistant and office manager in the Dickenson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. “For most of these children this was the most exciting adventure they have ever got to encounter in life and they were not ready to go home and wished the camp was longer, so I count this camp as a success.”

Breaks adventure guides led youth and adults on a variety of activities, including zip lining, paddle boat rides, water park and elk tour. For youth not wanting to participate in the guided tour, Shawn Wallace with Highbrow Hillbilly Studio instructed participants on how to paint their own masterpieces.

“It was such a blessing to attend this year’s Virginia Rules Camp,” said Brandon Bise, clinical services director, Dickenson County Behavioral Health Services.

“It’s difficult to put into words how great it was to see the children receive the opportunity to attend what might have been their only vacation, and it really hit home for me. I felt there was a good balance of education and fun, and each child truly seemed to enjoy it. Attending this camp as a chaperone has been one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had, and I hope that we have the opportunity to do it again next year.”

Tonya Tiller, prevention coordinator for Dickenson County Behavioral Health, said the camp was “a great place for our children/teens to learn information they will use all through life.” Along with lessons and activities, Tiller said, participants also enjoyed “just hanging out among friends.”

Dickenson County Commonwealth Attorney Seth Baker said it was refreshing to see participants “interact positively with law enforcement and enjoy the activities throughout the park. It is my hope that these youths take something away that will help them from heading down the wrong paths.”

Carico noted that preparation for the camp started in February and thanked all who had a hand in preparing for the camp — overnight/day chaperones, guest speakers, artists, Breaks Interstate Park and their employees as well as the Attorney General’s Office for approving the Virginia Rules Camp grant.

“May God bless each one of you and perhaps something we said or did will be taken in by these youths that may make a positive transformation in their life,” she said.

Baker also extended appreciation to Bradley and the park as well as to all guest speakers, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 unit from Keen Mountain State Prison, chaperones and volunteers. He extended special thanks to local businesses, Food City, E&S Grocery and Rite-Aid/Walgreen for donations of water and smore’s supplies for the youth.

Virginia Rules Camp began as a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and Richmond Police Department in 2004. Recognizing the success of the Virginia Rules Camp model, Attorney General Mark Herring made funding available to other localities to host camps of their own beginning in 2014. Since that time, the number of law enforcement agencies hosting Virginia Rules Camps has grown tremendously with several camps being awarded funding in 2018.