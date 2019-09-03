RONALD MAC FLEMING

Ronald Mac Fleming, age 83 passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Orange City, Fl. He was born in Dickenson County and had lived in Florida for the last 29 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Rae Fleming Mullins and one sister, Barbara Mullins.

Survivors include his wife, Esther L. Fleming of Debary, Fl.; son, Jeffrey Scott Fleming of Snellville, Ga.; daughter, Rhonda Kay Noel of Orange City, Fl.; brothers, Bernard Fleming and Rodney Mullins both of Clintwood; sisters, Helen Damron of Clintwood and Shannon Conger of Manassas; 3 grandchildren, Zachary Scott Fleming, Derek Linden Noel and Kayla Renae Bickish and 2 great grandchildren, LeeAnna Bickish and Bryce Bickish

The family received friends Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel. Services followed at 7 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel with clergymen Rodney Mullins officiating. A VFW military graveside service was conducted at The Lockhart Family Cemetery by VFW Post 8979. Burial followed. Pallbearers were Scott Fleming, Bernard Fleming, Rodney Mullins, Mathew Mullins, Logan Poston and Kevin Fleming. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.

