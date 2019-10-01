CLINTWOOD — The Wolfpack continued its Mountain 7 dominance over visiting Lee High on Homecoming night last Friday. The Generals never had a chance and Ridgeview pulled off the 55-6 drumming in style.

Trenton Adkins was relatively quiet on the night rushing 12 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns. The ‘Pack continued to prove that they are more than just a one trick pony as Nick Phillips went 5-for-7 with three touchdown passes. Freshman Brandon Beavers caught four of those passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

“We have a lot of weapons,” head coach Rick Mullins said. “We had a lot of guys step up tonight. We threw the ball well. Our line played really well. Overall this was a good game and I am proud of my guys.”

Beavers did not see a lot of playing time in the season opener, but has continued to impress the coaches and team alike with his strong play.

“I came in this season just hoping to play,” Beavers said. “But as the weeks went on, I’ve gotten to play more and more. The coach trusts me with the deep passes. I’m glad he did. I was able to come down with them tonight. We had a great game. We prepared well. The coaches really had us in the position to win.”

Nick Phillips doesn’t pass a lot, but when he does, he gets the ball to where it is supposed to go.

Last week, Phillips helped carry the team as Gate City keyed on Adkins all game. He definitely proved he is a threat when given that opportunity.

“This is a big honor,” Phillips said. “I have a great team this year. Our coaches are great. My receivers are very good. They are fast and they can catch. They had a heck of a game tonight.”

Adkins got things started with an 80-yard, tackle breaking bounce to the house on the ‘Pack’s first play from scrimmage. They never slowed down.

Kanin Lewis got some strong play at running back carrying eight times for 75 yards and one touchdown. Timmy Hess had one catch for a touchdown from 28 yards out. Beavers had two punt returns for 61 yards while Cannon Hill had two kickoff returns for 59 yards. Kicker Landon Knepp averaged 54.7 yards on nine kick offs with five touchbacks and went 7-for-8 on point after attempts.

The Wolfpack has a key bye week to prepare for the clash with Union at Bullitt Park on October 11.

“We will come in next week and prepare for Union. They’re a balanced team. When you play somebody like that, you’ve got to play your responsibility. Everybody’s got a job to do. If we do that, we’ll be fine,” Mullins said.