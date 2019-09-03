RICKY DANE DOTSON

CLINTWOOD

Ricky Dane Dotson age 58, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Norton Community Hospital, Norton, Virginia. Mr. Dotson was a lifelong resident of Clintwood and 1979 graduate of Clintwood High School. He was a player on the 1978 state football championship team. He was a retired diesel mechanic with A&G Coal.

Mr. Dotson was preceded in death by his parents Kenny Hubert and Maude Rose Dotson; wife, Melinda “Liz” Dotson and brother, Danny Dotson.

Survivors include his daughter, Annabelle Pannell and Johnathan of Wytheville; 3 brothers, K. H. Dotson and Eunice, Roger Dotson, Sammy Dotson and Wanda, all of Clintwood; 2 sisters, Sharon Smith, Kenna Mullins and Sam, all of Clintwood; 2 grandchildren, Andrea and Brandon Pannell and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and special companion, Elizabeth Silvers.

A memorial service was held Monday, September 2, 2019, 1 p.m. at Clintwood Baptist Church with Mike Gulley officiating. Burial followed in the Phipps Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. till service time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.