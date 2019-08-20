RAY POWERS JR.

Ray Powers Jr., age 62, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.

He was the son of the late Roy and Geneva S. Powers. In addition tohis parents, Ray was preceded in death by brothers, Danny N. Stevens, David B.Powers, James A. Powers, and maternal grandparents, Howard and America Stevens.

Ray is survived by two brothers, Ronald E. Powers and Roger D. Powers, and four sisters, Lynette F. Hagy, Loretta A. Yoder, Nancy L. Brown, and Crystal L. Powers.

A memorial service was held at Bee Pentecostal Church of God Saturday August 17, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Roy Lee Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.