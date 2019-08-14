The sixth annual Extension Fair will take place on Saturday, August 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Coalfield Agricultural Center on Red Onion. The fair is free and open to the public. There will be agricultural exhibits, a farmers market, 4-H pullet show and auction, McDonald’s Farm, an open poultry show, equipment and 4-wheeler displays and more.

The farmers market will be set up at 9 a.m. Concessions will be available and a free inflatable obstacle course and bouncy house will be set up for the kids.

The Raptor Program will be returning for its second year at the Extension Fair. It was a popular attraction last year, and we are excited to welcome them back again. The Raptor Program will showcase live birds and audience interaction. The program will be presented by the Letcher County Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center located in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Owls and hawks are cared for at the facility until the birds are ready to be released back to the wild. Birds that are unable to be released due to injuries are placed in the center’s educational program. Educational birds are transported to schools, organizations, and events where they are presented by Master Falconer, Mitch Whitaker. The Raptor Program reaches thousands of kids and does hundreds of educational programs each year delivering their message of wildlife education and conservation. The role of these mysterious and beautiful creatures in our environment, and how we interact is also a goal of the program.

Hayrides for all ages will be ongoing throughout the day. Old timey corn shelling and grinding will be demonstrated. The Lonesome Pine Soil and Water Conservation District will have a live fish display of species that are found in local waters.

Various demonstrations will take place throughout the day. Mountain Motor Sports will be on site displaying tractors, 4-wheelers and other farm use equipment. The Holly Creek Cloggers will be present to entertain fairgoers.

If you would like to enter exhibits into the Agricultural Show, we will accept exhibits Thursday, August 22 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Coalfield Agricultural Center. For your convenience, come by or call the Extension Office (926-4605) for a pre-registration form that you can complete and bring with you when you enter your exhibits. Exhibits will be judged Friday, August 23 and on public display Saturday, August 24 at the Extension Fair. You may pick up your exhibits after 3:00 p.m. on August 24.

If you are interested in bringing an animal(s) for the McDonald’s Farm or open poultry show, please stop by or call the Dickenson County Extension Office (926-4605) between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (M-F) to pre-register your animal(s).

The sixth annual Extension Fair is sponsored by the Wise-Dickenson County Farm Bureau, Dickenson County Behavioral Health, Dickenson County Coalition for Prevention, Lonesome Pine Soil & Water Conservation District, Coalfield Beef Cattle & Land Use Association, and the Coalfield Sheep Association.

Premiums will be awarded to exhibitors who achieve the most points. Each ribbon an exhibitor receives in each class earns points (First Place Ribbons – 4 points, Second Place Ribbons – 3 points, Third Place Ribbons – 2 points, and Fourth Place Ribbons – 1 point. An overall Grand Champion ribbon and premium of $75 will be awarded based on overall points for ribbons earned, and a Reserve Grand Champion Ribbon and premium of $50 will be awarded. A new premium award at the fair this year is for FFA & 4-H Youth categories with a $50 Grand Champion Ribbon and premium, and a $25 Reserve Grand Champion Ribbon and premium.

If you are a person with a disability and desire assistance or accommodation to participate in this activity, please notify the Dickenson County Extension Office at 926-4605 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to discuss accommodations. TDD number is (800) 828-1120.

Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

Extension is a joint program of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and state and local governments.