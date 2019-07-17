For the past few months, the Historical Society has presented a series of articles related to the history of several Dickenson County businesses. Originally published in The Dickensonian newspaper during the late 1950s as advertisements, the articles are now a valuable history of the businesses and of the people who made the businesses successful!

Many of the businesses were located in Clintwood. However, many of the people who owned and worked at the businesses were from many different areas of the county.

This week’s article, found in the July 31, 1959, issue of The Dickensonian has been reworded slightly for clarification to indicate that the article was written in the past. It is the story of Miller Funeral Home or rather about R. C. Miller, the man behind the business. The article stated:

Up until 1959 “The only funeral ever held in this area that attracted nationwide attention was that of General John Salling of Scott County, one of the two last veterans of the War Between the States, who died last March [1959] at the age of 113. [Since 1959, a question has been raised concerning the age and service of Salling. But that is a story for another time. This is the story of R. C. Miller and Miller Funeral Home.]

“Portions of the funeral were televised over all three of the coast-to-coast networks; newspaper men and photographers were there in swarms; high ranking army and civilian officials represented the federal and state governments at these last rites; and the President himself had a personal representative at the funeral.

“Directing this funeral, upon which the eyes of the nation were focused, was R. C. Miller of Clintwood, owner and operator of the Miller Funeral Home. He had been called in to prepare the body of the old soldier and to take over the job of directing the most complicated and highly spotlighted funeral in the history of this section.

“There were good reasons why R. C. Miller was chosen for this enormous task. To begin with, he was solidly grounded in the operation and techniques of his profession, and he too was a war veteran, well acquainted with military procedure. But the main reason for his being called to this job was the fact that his excellent reputation as a funeral director was not confined to the Clintwood area. He had worked for a while in Scott County, and his work had attracted attention and admiration, and the people remembered him when the time came for them to bury their most celebrated citizen.

“R. C. (he was always referred to by his initials) was a native of Dickenson County, the son of Ross Miller and Minnie Miller. He graduated from Clintwood High School [DMHS] in 1939, and then entered the U. S. Navy where he served throughout World War II. His squadron received a number of citations for bravery and for duty performed.

“At the end of the war he entered the Gupton-Jones Embalming College in Nashville, Tenn. When he graduated, he accepted a position with the Philbrick Funeral Home in Miami, Fla., where he worked for a number of years. Later he took a job with the Lee Funeral Home in Washington, D. C., one of the largest in that area, and remained there for two years. He was a bit homesick for his native hills, however; and when he heard there was an opening with the Clintwood Funeral Home, he pulled up stakes and came home. He remained with the Clintwood firm for seven years, until it was sold to, and merged with, the Colley Funeral Home in January [1959].

“He then began to make plans to open his own business. He leased the Chase House, a stately old mansion on Clintwood’s Main Street, and began to accumulate his equipment. Finally, everything was ready and he opened his business on March 1, [1959].

“R. C. was married to Abbie Lou Damron, daughter of Fred [and Larna] Damron, and they had two sons, [Ross and Mike]. They lived in the section of the house not occupied by the funeral parlor. [Abbie died on June 26, 1977.]

“It was a perfect setting for such a business. The house itself, surrounded by giant shade trees, breathed an air of quiet dignity that was quite in keeping with the task of preparing for the last rites of a loved one. And R. C. was a man who thoroughly knew his difficult profession and carried it out with grace, tact, and sensitive dignity. He had words of comfort for the bereaved and an almost psychic knowledge of how to make the hours that followed death easier.

“There was a time, not long ago in fact, when the people of these hills had the heart-breaking task of burying their own dead, perhaps with only the help of a few close neighbors. An experience of this kind always left a wound on the heart that never really healed.

“But that day is gone now. R. C. Miller, with quiet dignity, could take all those worries off your already deeply troubled soul, and you were assured that the final rites would be as beautiful as human ingenuity and loving care can make them.”

R. C. Miller married Judy Mooney on May 14, 1980. R. C. passed away on December 3, 1992. Judy passed away on April 13, 2011. They are both buried in the Phipps Memorial Cemetery, in Clintwood, Virginia.

