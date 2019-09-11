WHAT'S HAPPENING • Positive Painted Rocks Project throughout September, hosted by Cumberland Clinch Collective, Dickenson County Community Partners for Prevention and the Jettie Baker Center. Paint a rock with a positive message for someone who may need it. Place it in the corner by the front doors of the Jettie Baker Center near the signs “Rocks of Encouragement – Share or Take.” This is part of a project called #Kindness Matters.”
Positive Painted Rocks Project runs through September in Dickenson County
Jenay Tate
- Updated
Jenay Tate
