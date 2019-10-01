ORA VANOVER

October 11, 1930-September 25, 2019

Ora Vanover 88, residing in Sandusky, Oh. passed away early Wednesday morning at the Stein Hospice Care Center following a brief illness.

Ora Vanover was born on October 11, 1930 in Isom, to the late Leonard Marion and Charlotte Temple (Baker) Mullins.

She lived in Clintwood and graduated from Dickenson Memorial High School in 1948. She worked for The American Crayon Company for thirteen and a half years, and retired from New Departure Hyatt in1992 where she worked for twenty three and a half years.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Tom) Sattler; four grandchildren, Jennifer Oiler (Brainin Bernard) of Columbus Oh.; Tracy (Paul) Defazio of Huron, Oh.; Joshua Sattler, Ind., Jereme (Saki) Sattler of Mi.; 9 great-grandchildren, Baylee Defazio, Nolan Defazio, Ella Defazio, LillyDefazio, Emily Oiler, Olivia Oiler, Kyra Sattler, Jada Sattler and J.J.Sattler.

Including her parents Ora was preceded in death by her husband Hursel Vanover in 1976, five brothers, one sister and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Ora enjoyed long rides in the country, loving her grandchildren, crocheting and puzzles.

Private family services were held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Meadow Green Memorial Park. Chaplin Mel Salyer officiated. The

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Judes ChildrenHospital 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or the Erie County Humane Society1911 Superior St. Sandusky, Ohio

Groff Funeral Home and Crematory are handling the arrangements for the family.