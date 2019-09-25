CLINTWOOD — A local pastor gave Dickenson County supervisors advance warning Friday he would be returning at their next meeting with signed petitions against a proposal to establish a distillery in Haysi.

John Turner, of the Clinchco Freewill Baptist Church, told supervisors at their Sept. 20 meeting that his church opposed a distillery, is circulating petitions throughout the county and didn’t want to blindside them with their drive against it.

“We’re going to try to do everything we can to stop this distillery,” a soft-spoken Turner told the board, adding “we as individuals have to stand for what we believe in.” If you “don’t stand up and vote in the way of the Lord,” he continued, “then, in my opinion, we are supporting it.”

Noting the board’s support of a letter of recommendation for it and the dangers of drugs and alcohol, Turner asked board members to “think about how you vote on this proposal.”

The pastor said Dickenson County is in dire shape right now, with increasing suicides and one of the highest rates in the state of overdoses. “Drugs and alcohol go hand in hand,” he also said.

When Kenady District Supervisor Shelbie Willis noted she had abstained from voting on the support resolution for religious reasons, Turner politely observed, “but you didn’t vote against it.”

Willis and Ervinton District Supervisor David Yates both abstained from the vote, citing religious reasons. Willis asked at the beginning of the meeting that the board’s minutes reflect the reason for the abstentions.

Willis District Supervisor Jason Compton, noting that he also attended church, defended his position in support of the distillery resolution.

With alcohol on sale at every grocery and gas station, Compton said, “it’s not right for me to deter a business from coming into Haysi because they offer alcohol for sale . . . I hope you don’t hold that against me.”

He said each individual has his own choices to make, adding “I can only control what I do . . . I’m not going to force someone else to do something.”

Sandlick District supervisor Ron Peters said he respected the pastor’s position and acknowledged he had seen a lot of tragedy in the county, too.

At the same time, Peters said, “I have to look at a broader perspective.” As the county works to promote travel here, they have been told during tourism meetings in Richmond that the county needs some kind of niche thing as a draw.

All neighboring counties are allowing it, he said, “and they are getting all the business . . . It’s hard to turn away a new business when so many are struggling.”

Turner said he had “to do what I feel God has led me to do.” He acknowledged having drunk moonshine before, adding “I loved it when I was a young man . . . but you have to come to a point where you realize it is just not good . . . not for me and for anyone else.”

In August, Saundra Hamilton told supervisors she is in the early stages of trying to secure a license to open a distillery in Haysi and needed a letter of support from county supervisors that would also clarify there are no barriers, such as zoning, to the new business.

If she receives approval, Hamilton said, the plan is to produce and sell spirits off-premise only. She said she was not interested in opening and running a bar.

Hamilton said she believes a distillery would create several full- and part-time jobs while also being an attraction for the area.

If she receives approval, the plan is to lease space in a downtown building now owned by Matt Owens. Owens addressed supervisors the same night, explaining his plan for a new venture that would include a gym and a financial planning business.