As students prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 8, Dickenson County public schools have scheduled open houses to mark their return.
Staff returns on Monday, Aug. 5.
The dates for open houses are as follows:
• Clintwood Elementary School: Monday, Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m.
• Ervinton Elementary School: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m.
• Sandlick Elementary School: Monday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m.
• Ridgeview Middle School: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m. for upcoming sixth grade students; Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5-7 p.m. for seventh and eighth grade students.
Ridgeview High School will observe the following schedule:
• Seniors, Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.;
• Juniors, Friday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.;
• Sophomores, Monday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.; and
• Freshman orientation, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.: