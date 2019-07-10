David Paul O’Quinn, 49, of the Birchleaf area of Dickenson County, was recently convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, Dickenson County Commonwealth Attorney Seth Baker announced last week.

Baker said the jury recommended a sentence of 10 years, which was the maximum sentence allowed by law.

A formal sentencing hearing before the circuit court judge is scheduled for Aug. 29.

O’Quinn was accused of exposing his genitalia to a child in his care, Baker said in the announcement, despite being a convicted sex offender and therefore being prohibited from having unsupervised contact with children.

Baker expressed his office’s appreciation to Dickenson County Investigator Mike Stidham and the personnel of the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, the District 18 Probation and Parole Office, and to Tom Baker with the Dickenson County Department of Social Services.