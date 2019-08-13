Be sure to come out to the Jettie Baker Center on Aug. 16 for a great event, “The Yesterdays” a 1950’s Flashback and Cruise- In in the Town of Clintwood. The group performing is from Huntsville, Ala. Everyone who will is encouraged to dress in their best 1950’s attire and walk down Main Street. They will be shooting a video short that looks like a street scene from the 1950’s and men, women and children of all ages are needed to line the streets and be filmed. Then those taking in the concert will walk into the Jettie Baker Center for the concert. Admission is $8 for the show. The Cruise-in is at 5:30 p.m. and event begins at 7 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit the Jettie Baker Facebook page.
The Yesterdays at Jettie Baker Center Aug. 16
Jenay Tate
- Updated
Jenay Tate
