For the past few months, the Historical Society has presented a series of articles related to the history of several Dickenson County businesses. Originally published in The Dickensonian newspaper during the late 1950s as advertisements, the articles are now a valuable history of the businesses and of the people who made the businesses successful!

Dickenson County was home to many businesses throughout the county. However, the articles that have been presented and the remainder that will be presented are those businesses that took part in the advertising campaign in 1959. The hardware stores which participated in the campaign are the final category of businesses for this series of articles.

This week’s article appeared in the April 17, 1959, issue of The Dickensonian. The story has been reworded slightly for clarification to indicate that the article was written in the past. The article stated:

“When the late Claude M. Reedy opened his hardware and furniture store in 1936 there was only one other business of its kind in Clintwood. That was the Clintwood Hardware & Furn. Co. Mr. Reedy had not yet selected a name for his store and as the weeks went by, people, to differentiate between the two, started calling them the “Old Hardware” and the “New Hardware.” After a couple of months, Mr. Reedy finally got around to naming the store and having it painted on the front. He simply called it the New Hardware & Furniture Co.”

“Mr. Reedy died from a heart attack in August of 1950, and his brother-in-law, J. C. Stanley, familiarly known as Jake, bought the store from the heirs. On Jan. 1, 1958, Dr. Theril Reedy, son of the founder, bought an interest in the store, but was not active in the business.

“Until 1956, the New Hardware & Furniture Co. was just another store, handling quality furniture and appliances, and living up to its unusual and attractive slogan, “Large Enough To Serve You, Small Enough To Know You.” Then, almost by accident, the firm branched out into a new business.

“Jake was making two trips a year to the furniture market at High Point, N. C. and was not satisfied with the transportation service he was getting. So he bought a huge van to move the furniture from High Point to his store and to make large deliveries in the county. The van was the type used by long distance movers, and Jake began to get requests to move household goods. He obtained a permit from the State Corporation Commission; and before he knew what was happening to him, he found himself in a new business.

“In 1957 he became affiliated with North American Van Lines, a world-wide organization of independent van line owners, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Ind. Jake started adding new vans to his line and [in 1959] had five huge rigs operating wherever there was something to be moved.

“From the eastern nerve center of North American in Washington, D. C., orders went out to the agents in this territory, and Jake’s vans were on the road almost constantly. If he had to take a load to Florida, the central office would see to it that he had a load on the return trip; or the van would take a circuitous route picking up and delivering loads over a wide territory, eventually returning to Clintwood.

“Jake was married to Elene Lambert of Nora, and [by 1959] they had one daughter, Joyce Ann.

“The St. Paul branch of the firm was operated by his brother-in-law, Haskel Lambert.

“The local business employed five people. Cecil Phipps was manager of the store, and Buford Adkins was in charge of the plumbing division and the installation of all appliances. Roy Mullins, Connie Stanley, and Darrell Green were drivers, spending most of their time with the vans.

“The store carried Frigidaire, Maytag, and Easy appliances, Hannah paint, Zenith TVs and radios; and the dominant brand in the small appliance line was Sunbeam. The display floor of this firm was also covered with the highest quality furniture and thousands of household items.

“On Jan. 15 [1959], the store started giving S&H Green Stamps to its customers, the only business of its kind in Clintwood [at the time] to offer this saving. After this was started, the owners noticed a gratifying increase in sales.

“The New Hardware and Furniture Company store was located at the corner of Main Street and McClure Avenue, directly across from the courthouse. It was a landmark of the town and convenient to shoppers. At 23, the only way the store was showing its age was through the solid reputation of honesty and fair dealing it had built up through the years. Its services were just as fresh and new as the day it opened, and satisfied customers started calling it the NEW Hardware Store.”

