NATHAN SCOTT FIELDS

CLINTWOOD

Nathan Scott Fields, age 29 of Rose Ridge, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Norton, was a 2008 Haysi High School graduate and was last employed as a coal miner.

Survivors include his parents, Michael (Betty) Fields and Michelle (Dennis) Fuller; his wife, Kristen Fields; two sons, Hunter and Cooper Fields; grandparents, Harold and Beatrice Willis of Bee, Earl and Mavis Fields of Haysi and Christine (Ronnie Branscome) Fields of Haysi; father-in-law, Donnie (Jean) McCowan of Clintwood; mother-in-law, Sonja McCowan of Clintwood; uncles, David (Michelle) Fields of Haysi, Keith (Karen) Willis of Big Rock, Dwight (Lisa) Fuller and Danny Lee Fuller both of Haysi; aunt; Marsha Gibson of Haysi and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with Danny Sluss and Darrell Milgrim officiating. The family received friends after 5 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Rice-Ratliff Cemetery, Priest Fork Road, Bee. Pallbearers will be Justin and Jessie Willis, Dylan and Derek Fuller, Woody McCowan and Shad Viers. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve and Moose Barton, Jim Presley, Danny Lee Fuller, Dean Hill and David Fields. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.haysifuneral.com.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.