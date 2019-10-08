MILDRED FAY WOOD

ABINGDON

Mildred Fay Wood, 87 passed away in Abingdon at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on October 2, 2019. A native of Dickenson County. She was the 6th of 8 children born to Monroe and Jennie Bell Lyall. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Lee Wood; her 5 brothers, Brady, Grady, Marvin, Junior and Robert and older sister Jean Harrison. Before moving to Bristol in 1996, Fay and Lee were members of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Clintwood.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Benny Yates of Abingdon; her younger sister, Betty Wright of Clintwood, several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends. She also leaves behind her constant companion and fur baby “Cookie”.

Funeral services for Mildred Fay Wood were conducted at 7 p.m. Friday October 4, 2019 at the Valley View Freewill Baptist Church with Gary Stanley and Lester Mullins officiating. A graveside service was held Sat. October 5, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon. The family received friends from 6 p.m. till service time at the Valley View Freewill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers all contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s research or local animal rescue or shelter of choice. Online condolences may be sent to clintwoodfuenralhome.com

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.