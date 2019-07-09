MICHAEL BRYAN FULLER

Michael Bryan Fuller, age 51 of Noah Bell Lane, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. Born in Grundy, he was a son of Noah Caudle and Linda Lou Belcher Fuller. He was a 1986 Haysi High School graduate and was last employed for Cumberland Mountain Community Service as a prevention specialist.

In addition to his parents, survivors include two sons, Austin and his girlfriend, Lindsey McReynolds, Fuller and Colton Bandy both of Haysi; a sister, Michelle Fuller of Haysi; a niece, Kedra Chambers; a nephew, Jesse Deel; a special great-niece, Jocelynn Mullins; a special great-nephew, Tristen Chambers and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with Freddie Ramey officiating. The family received friends after 6 p.m. prior to funeral service. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Mitchell-Senter Cemetery, Haysi. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.