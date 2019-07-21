On behalf of the Clintwood Town Council and myself, I would like to thank everyone who participated in the Fourth of July Celebration and helped to make this day possible for our community.

The first person I would like to express sincere appreciation to for all she does for the community and especially during the Fourth of July is Doris Rife. She goes beyond just being on the town council when it comes to her community involvement. She is also the town’s special event coordinator.

She starts organizing and putting together the events for the day months before because foremost in her mind is that everyone has a great day with their family and enjoy the fireworks.

Thanks to the town employees and police department.

The events started off with a free movie the night before at the Jettie Baker Center which was sponsored by the Clintwood Lions Club and Clintwood Kiwanis Club.

Thanks to the Clintwood Kiwanis for starting Fourth of July off with a great pancake breakfast.

Thanks to the Dickenson County Historical Society members for all their work in honoring our veterans and promoting our local authors. We were honored to have the veterans lead our parade.

Thank you to all those who participated in the parade. Parade winners were: first place, Dickenson County Chamber; second place, Clintwood Baptist Church; and third place, the Childress Family.

Thanks to the ladies for organizing the kids and senior costume contest.

Thanks to the Masonic Lodge for feeding the veterans after the parade.

Thanks to everyone who set up and gave out treats and drinks free to the kids at the event for the children.

Thanks to the Clintwood Lions Club members for doing the “Kids Ride Free” Golf Tournament, which provides funds to the town for the Free Kids Day.

Thanks to the band, Railway Express, for a great show. Sponsors for the band this year were Dominion Health and Fitness (Bernard Dhas), Johnson Chevrolet (John Johnson) and Dickenson County Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to all the vendors who were set up.

If you have the opportunity, please join us in thanking our sponsors. Some of our other sponsors were Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, Clintwood Lions Club, Phipps & Mullins, P.C. Hancock Lambert Pharmacy, Greenwave Pharmacy, McFall Excavating, and Clintwood Funeral Home.

Thanks to everyone who came out to this event. We appreciate all of you.

Mayor Donald Baker

Town of Clintwood