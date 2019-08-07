Lonesome Pine Regional Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Aug. 8 at 1 p.m., Finance Committee at 12:15 p.m. to review monthly payables. Bot at the Wise County Public Library.

Second Printing of Dickenson County Historical Society’s cookbook: “A Taste of the Hills and Hollers of Virginia’s Baby - Dickenson County, Virginia.” has been received and will be available, for a limited time, while supplies last, at a special, discounted, “holiday” price of $55.00 (which includes sales tax). It would make a great Mother’s Day or great Father’s Day gift! If ordering to have mailed, postage must be added. For more info, please contact the Historical Society at dchs1880@gmail.com or 276-926-6355. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or call Edith Faye Redden at 276-926-4117.

Binns Counts Community Center: Clothing sale dates; Aug. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. For more information call 276/807-7051.

2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair: Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Natural Pageant. Aug. 31 at noon Glitz Pageant and Teen/Miss at 3 p.m. at the Dickenson County Fairgrounds. $1000 scholarship and amazing prize package for our 2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair! There will now be categories for ALL ages. Follow our Facebook page: Miss Dickenson County Fair Pageant for more updates and contests.

Seeking Donations for the Mowing of Rose Hill Cemetery: Please mail to Raben Fletcher, 133 Old Tower Dr., Clintwood, Va., 24228.

Seeking Donations for the Cleanup of Mitchell-Senter Cemetery at Bartlick: You can send donations to Roger Fields, 662 Bartlick Rd., Haysi, Va., 24256 or Don Belcher, 1568 Bartlick Rd., Haysi, Va., 24256.

Country Cabin II in Norton features: Benny Jones & CMT Country on Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.