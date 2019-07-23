LEONA BROOKS

CLINTWOOD

Leona Brooks age 88, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Pike County Ky., later moved to Clintwood and married Herlin Mullins. Mrs. Brooks worked for the school system, Senior Citizens and Dickenson Community Hospital. She was a member of the Skeetrock Bible Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and loved all her Skeetrock friends and neighbors.

Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her husbands, Herlin Mullins and Duard Brooks; parents, Henry and Elizabeth Dutton; her son, Jimmy H. Mullins.

Survivors include 3 daughters; Darlene Harr and Ralph of Bristol, Tenn., Deanna Sluss and Lee Cline of Reedville, Herletta Lyall and Tony of Clinchco; 1 brother, Elmer Dutton and Barbara of Pound; one sister, Nancy Ratliff of Richmond; 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and host of other relatives, neighbors and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m. in the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Turner officiating. Visitation began at 6 p.m. Family and friends met at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, to proceed to Stone Cemetery, Skeetrock Community, for graveside services at 1 p.m.

Family and friends served as pallbearers.

