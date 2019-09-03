LEE CHARLES DELANEY

CLINTWOOD

Lee Charles Delaney age 81 went to his Heavenly home on August 26 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. Charlie, as everyone knew him, was born on November 13, 1937 to Fenden and Lema Newberry Delaney. Charlie was in the United States Army and served his country for over 5 years with an honorable discharge.

He worked in the coal mines for over thirty years and was a member of Local 7170, retiring from Splashdam. He was a member of the Clinchco Pentecostal Church for over forty years. Charlie was a patient at the New Beginnings Rehab in Norton, where he made lots of new friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fenden Delaney; mother, Lema Delaney; 3 infant children; his brother, Ked Delaney and a special niece Audrey.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nina Gay Stanley Delaney; one son, Greg Delaney; one daughter, Angie Rakes and husband Chris; one granddaughter, Kristy Rakes and one great-grandson, Isaac Kose; his siblings, Phyllis (Jack) Anderson, Mac (Virginia) Delaney, Alta (Roger) Edwards, Gail (Curtis) Deel, Ronnie (Carolyn) Delaney, Johnny Delaney, Debbie (Bill) Powers, sister-in-law Sue Delaney and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Clinchco Pentecostal Church with Darrell Milgrim, Danny Meade and Lynn Vanover officiating, receiving of friends will began at 6 p.m. Graveside services were Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Delaney Family Cemetery on Delaney Lane, off of The Lake Road, with the funeral procession leaving the church at 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers were Chris Rakes, Tivis Rasnick, Gleason Austin, Thomas Deel, Ronnie Barnette, Jim Marshall and Richard Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Marcy Tate, Ruthie Crabtree, Clyde Hill, Ed Stanley, Wayne McCowan, Kenneth Dorton and Dr. Emory Robinette.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clinchco Pentecostal Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.