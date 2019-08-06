LAVADA WALLACE

CLINTWOOD

Lavada Wallace age 91, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Ballad Hospice Center Bristol, Tenn., with her loving family by her side. She was daughter of the late Kenos and Maggie Sluss. She was born in Dickenson County residing in the Blowing Rock Community and lifelong member of the Clintwood Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otis Wallace; two sons, Donald Wallace and Steven Roland Wallace and one brother Marvin Sluss.

She is survived by her sons, Bryan Wallace and wife Renita and Barry Wallace and wife Ligeia; two daughters, Rebecca Elliot and husband William, Jequita Ratliff and husband Derek all of Clintwood; two sisters, Mazie Lawler of Clintwood and Patricia Mullins of Orlando, Fl., 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Lavada Wallace were conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Mullins and Shirley Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Phipps Memorial Cemetery, Main Street Clintwood. Pallbearers were grandsons and nephews. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences may be sent to clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.