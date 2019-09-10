NORTON — The Ridgeview Lady Wolfpack defeated the Burton Lady Raiders in straight sets 25-16, 25-12, and 25-20 Tuesday night in a non-district match in Burton’s Stan Wilson Gymnasium.

The win keeps the Lady ‘Pack undefeated at 3-0 on the season. The young Lady Raiders fall to 0-2 in the new season.

“We are a young team, but things are coming along,” Burton head coach Donnie Potter said. “I think we’re improving every time we play. We had a senior who couldn’t play tonight because she hurt her ankle and another girl who didn’t play. That meant we only had seven players to play tonight.

“Ridgeview made some good serves tonight and we weren’t able to make the pass. My middle hitter only had six kills and we have to do better. We have to attack the ball. That is what we’ll be working on this week,” added Potter.

In each set of the match Ridgeview had several service runs and aces, which allowed them to pull away in each set. Haley Mullins, Brooke Frazier and Alyssa Price accounted for 14 aces in the match.

“Our serving was the best in sets one and two,” stated Ridgeview coach Holly Fleming. “We have been working on the little things and the girls are starting to buy into them because little things develop into big things. We need to stop the unforced errors.”

Akyssa Hollinger led the Lady Raiders with six kills and six digs. Bailey Sturgill had 10 assists, three digs and two aces. Breana Motz led the team with 14 digs.

Mullins led the Lady ‘Pack with 10 kills and five aces. Frazier had five kills and five aces while Leah Newberry added four kills. Alyssa Price contributed 13 assists, three kills and four aces.