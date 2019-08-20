LACY CARROLL ROSE

Lacy Carroll Rose, age 77, of Cowpath Road, Haysi, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.

Born in Dickenson County, he was a son of the late Arch and Zella Davis Rose. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves, was a retired coal miner and was a member of Pound River Church of the Brethren.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Debra Rose, children, Jessica L.Rose of Bristol, Wesley (Heather) Rose of Haysi and John Taylor of Alabama; grandchildren, Kayla Renee Taylor, Kylie Jane Deel, Austin Ryan Taylor and Madoxx Grayson Taylor, siblings, Jack Rose of Arkansas, Bill (Dolly) Rose of Coeburn and Madge Robinson of Michigan.

Memorial services were conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Haysi Funeral Home with Darrell Milgrim and James Moore officiating. Andy Paul and Vicky Silcox provided the music. The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to memorial services. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangemen