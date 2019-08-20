KATHY MEADE

Kathy Meade, age 63, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Dickenson County and was of the Christian faith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Gay Mullins; her ex husband, James Meade; and her grandson, Ethan Trey Gibson.

Survivors include: her father Garmon B. Mullins; one son Garmon C. Mullins; one daughter Elizabeth Ann Meade; daughter-in-law Lisa Karen Mullins; five grandchildren, Garmon Dakota Mullins, Christian Blake Mullins, Susan Katelin Mullins, Miracle Isabella Mullins, and Viktoria Mullins

The family received friends Friday, August 16, at 6 p.m. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Brian Mullins officiating. Graveside services were conducted Saturday, at The Edwards Family Cemetery, Dolly’s House Lane, Clinchco. Pallbearers were Stevie Baker, Mark Baker, Shawn Edwards, Christian Mullins, Dakota Mullins and Jarrod Church. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net

Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Meade Family.