JUNE MULLINS

HAYSI

June Mullins, age 95 of Splashdam Road, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy. Born in Dickenson County, she was a daughter of the late Jepsie and Hannah Willis Mullins. She was a homemaker and the oldest member of Bartlick Old Regular Baptist Church for around 70 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patton Mullins; children, Suzie Mullins and Bob Mullins, siblings; Maxie Mullins Fuller, Allen Mullins, Tennessee Mullins Yates, Dixie Mullins Stevens, Virgie Mullins Stevens, Dorothy Mullins Newberry, and Alfred Mullins, and two grandsons, Jimmy Lynn and Patrick Mullins.

Survivors include her children; Luster Mullins, Shannon (Linda) Mullins, Ralph Mullins, Cassie (Kenny) Edwards, Roy Mullins, Dorothy (Dean) Deel, Munroe (Becky) Mullins, and Betsy Stiltner, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services were conducted 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with Elders Rick Mullins, Jerry Overstreet, and Roger Coleman officiating. Burial followed in the Mitchell Senter Cemetery, Haysi. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends after 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at the funeral home where an evening service was held at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com.

