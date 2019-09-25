CLINTWOOD — After the second of two hearings centered on the future of a new elementary school in Dickenson County, Circuit Court Judge Brian Patton told both sides he was taking it all under advisement and gave them expedited deadlines to meet for any more filings.

To rule on that day's motion for a temporary injunction, Patton said in court Sept. 18, would also mean deciding two other questions before the court and that he intended to take action in a way to resolve all three.

Dickenson County School Board seeks summary judgment in its favor, in addition to the temporary injunction barring the two defendants from withholding approval for disbursing of funds related to the elementary school. Dickenson County Board of Supervisors and Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority seek dismissal of the suit, filed by the school board in June.

Patton noted the importance of the case as well as the numbers and volume of exhibits that the attorneys for both sides had entered just that day. The judge had heard testimony from four witnesses who collectively spent the day on the stand — schools Superintendent Haydee Robinson, schools Finance Director Larry Barton, County Administrator David Moore and Skanska's Curtis Elswick, construction manager of the schools project.

Patton had a stack of 20 exhibits, some 30 to 40 pages long, he noted, adding that he needed time to look at the evidence. Last week, he presided over the first hearing seeking summary judgment or dismissal.

Patton gave attorneys until today (Sept. 25) to submit any final written arguments, with replies to those then due Sept. 30.

FAMILIAR ARGUMENTS

Testimony in court did not sound unfamiliar to anyone who has been following the battle over the proposed new elementary school, planned to replace Sandlick Elementary School. The school sits in a floodway near Haysi and must be torn down as part of a $110 million funding deal negotiated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The funding is part of a federal so-called 202 program to help pay for lifting public buildings out of the flood plain.

The various contracts were introduced during last week's hearing, noting modifications that came along the way. The most controversial one came when the school board changed the location for the new elementary school to not specifically name Haysi as a site. That is where supervisors believe the school should be located. The school board is looking at either Clinchco or Ridgeview, noting that the Haysi location comes in over-budget and supervisors have said they could put in no local dollars.

Supervisors and IDA contend the school board does not have that option, according to its Facilities Development Agreement, which specifies Haysi, Sandlick and Clinchco, and not Ridgeview.

Testimony from Robinson was that all parties knew of the change but Moore would say the county had heard discussion but was not aware of a formal change to the major Corps contract.

Questions from attorneys Wade Massie of PennStuart in Abingdon, representing the school board, and Greg Haley of Gentry Locke in Roanoke, representing the county and IDA, laid historic and contemporary groundwork on the schools project along with key legal footing for their arguments.

The proceeding was a bench trial, no jury, as set forth in a 2011 Facilities Development Agreement among the three parties. (See Box, this page.)

The school board insists it has followed the provisions of that agreement, which includes a bench trial if the parties are at an impasse, and it is to the judge to decide who has authority to decide the school location and whether the county can withhold approval of funds for that purpose if it doesn't agree with the location.

But the county and IDA insist they can't be compelled by the school board to fund a new elementary school if they disagree with the location and that the court has no authority to make them do so.

The school board argues it already has the money remaining from the Corps contract and interim financing from Qualified School Construction Bonds and seeks neither funding from the county nor financing from the IDA.

But the county insists it has not appropriated that money and is required to do so by state law, regardless of the source, including federal grants.

Not only that, the county argues that the roughly $8 million to which the school board lays claim is restricted in use to pay only for retiring the QSCB bonds.

After looking at the repayment schedule, Massie would argue there is sufficient money to both and that the court should let the schools proceed. Haley said the formal bond agreement limits the use.

During testimony, Superintendent Robinson said the school division had made no request for an appropriation for the elementary school because it didn't need to, it had money through the Corps. Neither had it made a request for an appropriation for Ridgeview, she said, and Administrator Moore affirmed that in later testimony.

But what if it were to go over budget? Haley asked Robinson. Then, where would the money come from?

He was trying to get her to say from the county, Robinson said at one point, but that isn't the case. They had a budgeted amount and had demonstrated they would stick to budget, she said.

Administrator Moore, however, testified swiftly that, if the school project went sideways on the budget, covering the overrun would fall to the county because the school board has no way of generating that revenue.

Haley quizzed Skanska's Elswick about whether estimates for proposals on the work, now a year old, would hold true now, challenging whether the school could be built with the money remaining.

Elswick said he thought they would, depending on the site chosen.

Massie argued that the whole issue over an appropriation had never been raised by the county until after the lawsuit was filed. "Why would they need to appropriate money when it's not even their money?" Massie said to the court.

To the extent an appropriation is required, it was made in 2011 when supervisors approved the Facilities Development Agreement, he said.

This is not a position of convenience, Haley countered. Just because you didn't follow proper process in the past, he said, doesn't mean you don't have to do it in the future.

An appropriation is mandatory by state law, he continued, noting there has to be a single point of fiscal responsibility and that falls to the county.

The school board doesn't get a blank check, Haley also said.