By Howard E. Cummins

The giant maple tree located at the far end of a spacious back yard stood regal and tall against a crystal blue sky. At the base of the tree, a variety of late summer flowers grew in large clusters of yellow and orange. The leaves of a low branch of the tree were already showing its true colors of soft yellow and burnt orange. Autumn had sneaked in, practically overnight, along with the month of September and its thirty-day voyage into the holiday season.

Poet Robert Frost wrote in his poem Nothing Gold Can Stay (in part): “Natures first green is gold, her hardest hue to hold.” Those lines thoroughly explain the transition of green in leaves to their true colors. It has been said that no flower can duplicate the rich colors of leaves during the autumn season.

Author Thomas Wolfe wrote in You Can’t Go Home Again that all things belonging to the earth will never change- the leaf, the blade, the flower, the wind that cries and sleeps and wakes again. I have always thought of September as a special month since I was given life on the first day of autumn. Everything about autumn has given me a wealth of memories, mostly during my youth when I had a special acre of our farm to grow corn for table food, for canning and pickling, and for feeding my pet OIC Registered sow hog Sylvia Kate and her usual large broods.

In the autumn season, we tied the dried stalks of corn in “fodder shocks “and placed them along with yellow pumpkins that had grown at the bottom of the tall corn stalks. After the first big frost, the remnants of the last ears of corn, still in their shucks, were gathered and placed in the bulging corn crib for the winter. The sweet aroma of the melting frost on the dried corn stalks has remained with me throughout my life, especially when my siblings and I walked under a harvest moon across the cornfield before bedtime.

Down in our root cellar, with its storage bin for winter potatoes sprinkled with a light dusting of lime – to keep them fresh – and the rows of shelves stacked with Mason and Kerr jars filled with canned tomatoes, peaches, grape and apple jelly, apple butter, green beans (plus those drying on long strings in the warm kitchen); crocks filled with pickled corn, rhubarb, plus the grape wine made from our grape vineyard that was a ritual made each season for holiday table wine.

Our grandfather taught us how to take larger Mason jars, place the grapes loosely to the top, with one cup of water and l cup of sugar and then allowed to ferment until gnats appeared. Our grandfather usually returned before Thanksgiving and taught us how to take the next steps in bottling our usual six bottles of table wine (three for Thanksgiving and three for Christmas).

In November, he returned and selected one of our pigs (not Sylvia Kate’s) for winter hams. The fresh hams were processed using brown sugar and Morton Salt, wrapped in cheese cloth and hung from the rafters on hooks in the Smoke House, a small building designed for curing hams and other meats. The little building had been used extensively for that purpose for more than a century.

In my family these were rituals during our childhood, and those memories of each year have been chronicled in our hearts as things that made us more appreciative of the sweetness of life during all of our future autumns of the year. On a regular basis my family has continued to have an Apple Butter Day for the new generations. This year it will be in Richmond at the home of my nephew Ralph and Druanne Cummins.