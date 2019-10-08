JIMMY CORBETT TAYLOR

CLINTWOOD

Jimmy Corbett Taylor, age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born in Dickenson County, the son of Bill and Bancie Taylor. He was an Army veteran. He retired from Vulcan Materials in May, 2007 after 25 years of service.

He loved to sit on his porch having his coffee, surrounded by the peace of the mountains, where he was “happy, happy, happy”. He had a wonderful singing voice for gospel music with some of his favorites being “Letters from My Father” and “Here I am”. He had a heart of gold and always tried to help others. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bancie Taylor; two brothers, Charles and James Taylor; one sister, Joan Mullins; one brother-in-law, Jim Richardson; one sister-in-law, Wilma Taylor and his 4-legged companion of 12 years, Rocky.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Brenda Taylor of Clintwood; one son, Jeremy Taylor and wife Cindy; one granddaughter Mackenzie Taylor, all of Apex, NC; brother, Tommy Taylor and wife Cheryll of Abingdon; brother, Jack Taylor and wife Pauline of Clintwood; brother Billy and wife Lucy of Mich.; sister Joan Richardson of Georgetown, Ky.; two sister-in-law’s, Sue Taylor and Vonda Taylor of Clintwood and many cousins, nieces and nephews who he dearly loved. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

A Memorial service was held Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1 p.m. at Valley View Baptist Church with Pastor Darrell Milgrim and Pastor Lynn Vanover officiating. A private graveside service for family members was held at the Taylor Family Cemetery afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Online condolences may be sent to the family at clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.