JESSIE Y. ‘EVIE’ TESSO

December 26, 1959 - August 16, 2019

Jessie Y. “Evie” Tesso, 59, of Crestline, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home.

Born December 26, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert Jesse Hill and Thelma (Rose) Hill.

Evie was a very caring but determined person who was very driven for success. She worked in management for Dollar General Stores and was well respected by her employees. She expected high standards for both her employees and her family and always wanted them to do well in life. Evie enjoyed reading romance and suspense novels, fishing, trips to Virginia, going to the lake and taking her grandchildren to the park. She loved her family as well as her cats and dogs and will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Tesso of Crestline; her daughter, Ashley (Andrew) Littleton of Washington State; her sons, Sean Hill (Darcy Flanagan) of Columbus, Timothy Tesso (Amy Foltz) of Crestline and Christopher Tesso (Miranda Williamson) of Ashland; nine grandchildren, Dillon, Alandra, Arabella, Liam, Khloe, Jordan, Johnny, Jaelyn and AJ; one great grandchild, Stetson; her mother, Thelma Hill of Mansfield; two brothers, Jeffrey (Jodie) Hill of Delaware and Michael (Laura) Hill of Mansfield; her sister, Ginny Davidson of Mansfield; many nieces and nephews including her very close niece, Shannon (Mark) Claus of Marengo; three great nieces and nephews, Kaden, Kaelyn and Madelyn; her brother-in-law, William (Dorothy) Tesso of Crestline; and her daughter-in-law, Shannon Tesso (Brian Artz) of Crestline.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Mike Tesso Jr.; her brother, Robert Tesso; and her sister, Doris Blasing.

Friends may call from 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 23 at the funeral home conducted by Celebrant Mark Dettmer. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or OhioHealth Hospice.