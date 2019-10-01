JEFFERY THOMAS STEELE

BARBOURSVILLE, WV

Jeffery Thomas Steele, age 59, of Barboursville, W.V., passed away peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Dickenson County and was the son of the late Augustus P. (Tootle) Steele and Roberta Steele. He was a 1978 graduate of Clintwood High School. He moved to West Virginia and was in the 1991 graduating class of Marshall University. Jeff was an animal lover and loved to help homeless animals and donate to animal shelters. Jeff loved his high school friends and enjoyed keeping in contact with them. He had a love of capturing memories with his camera and sharing the photos with family and friends.

Survivors include two sisters; Jenny Maynard (Zach) of Barboursville, W.V., and Ann Rose (Harold) of Clintwood; one brother, Joey Steele (Robin) of Silver Springs, Fl.; three nieces, Beth Colley, Shelly Maynard and Megan Steele; one nephew, Aaron Steele; one great niece; Rebecca Steele and one great nephew; Michael Steele, and a host of dearly loved cousins.

The family will have a graveside prayer service on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Phipps Cemetery in Clintwood with Pastor Mark Huffine officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.