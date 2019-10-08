JASON BRANDON TAYLOR

CLINTWOOD

Jason Brandon Taylor, 40, passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was a lifelong resident of Clintwood and attended Clintwood Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the Dickenson County Bass Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Wilma Taylor; his brother, Charles Grey Taylor; brother-in-law, Lacy Rose.

Survivors include his wife of fourteen years, Brandy Taylor and their children, Emma and Ryder Taylor all of Clintwood; step- mother Vonda Taylor of Clintwood; his sister, Debra Rose of Haysi; step-brothers, Rick Mullins and wife Kimra and Wade Mullins all of Clintwood; step-sister, Saundra Hobbs and husband Steve of Pound; nephews, John Taylor and wife Miranda of Al., Wesley Rose and Heather Keen of Clintwood, Jessica Rose of Bristol, Va.; great-nieces, Kayla Taylor of Haysi and Kylie Deel of Bristol, Va.; great-nephews, Austin Taylor of Haysi and Madoxx Taylor of Al.

A Memorial service was held Sunday, October 6, 2019, 3 p.m., at Clintwood Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Hutchinson officiating. Visitation began at 1 p.m. Honorary pallbearers were Allen Taylor, Roley Bowman, Wes Rose, Daniel Salyer, Mark Deel, Fritz and Johnny Pannell.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the William Carroll Memorial Fund at any New People’s Bank branch or mailed to New People’s Bank, PO Box 665, Norton, Virginia, 24273. Online condolences may be made at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.