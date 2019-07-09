JAMES EARL VANCE

RUTLEDGE TENN.

James Earl Vance age 91, passed away Wed. July 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in West Virginia, a graduate of Dickenson Memorial High School, a veteran of the US Army. Mr. Vance was the owner and operator of Vance Apple Orchard; he retired from the Clinchfield Coal Company then later retired from the US Postal Service. He was of the Baptist Faith and member of the Clintwood Masonic Lodge #66. He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Survivors include his wife Rita Vance, Rutledge, Tenn.; one son, Chris Vance and wife Darlene of Clintwood; one daughter, Betsy Yates of Rutledge, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Barry Yates and wife Crystal and Jessica Robinson and husband Brandon; two great- grandchildren; Abby Robinson and Jamie Robinson; step great- grandchildren, Aaron, Savannah and Jacob Sutherland; two sisters, Rosemary Spalding and husband Alton, Kenova, WV. and Sandy Carey of Huntington, WV. and several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sat. evening at the Clintwood Funeral Home with Masonic Rights by Clintwood Masonic Lodge #66. Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Sat. July 6, 2019 at the Clintwood Funeral Home chapel with Lynn Vanover officiating. Graveside services and Entombment were at 2 p.m. Sun. July 7, 2019 at the Rugsby Church Cemetery located on Caney Ridge.

In lieu of flowers family request contributions to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences may be sent to clintwoodfuneralhome.com

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.