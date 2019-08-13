JAMES CARL STANLEY

CLINTWOOD

James Carl Stanley, age 78, passed away August 11, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in Dickenson County and was a retired coal miner for Clinchfield Coal Company. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved deer hunting, doing mechanical work, carpentry work and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin Stanley and Oma Stanley; brothers, Joe Stanley and Cecil Stanley and sister, Josephine Hanson.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Gardenia Anderson Stanley; son, Jimmy Dean (Kris Wells) Stanley; daughter, Pamela Stanley; grandsons, Zachary, Isaac and Aaron Stanley; brothers, Edmund Stanley, Jerry Stanley and Danny Stanley; sister, Rose Belcher and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 14 at 1 p.m. in the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel with John Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Deer Ridge Cemetery, South of the Mountain Road, Clintwood. Pallbearers will be Zachary Stanley, Isaac Stanley, Aaron Stanley, Anthony Stanley, Farrel Stanley and Elliott Wells. Honorary pallbearers are Weldon Wells, James Anderson and Darrell Deel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.