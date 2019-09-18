With a new name and new independent structure, the Heart of Appalachia Animal Rescue has achieved a milestone.

Eventually standing on their own always was the original intent, co-founder Kelly McPeek-Mullins said Monday, beaming as she, volunteers and staff of the former Brother Wolf chapter witnessed their very first pet adoption as the new Heart of Appalachia Animal Rescue.

Angie Rakes scooped up Lacy and Daisy, two bonded, owner-surrender Yorkies, who would be going to family members.

Finding good homes for Dickenson County’s unwanted animals and eliminating unnecessary kills at the county animal shelter have been the underlying goal since the beginning, both for the local chapter and the parent organization.

Dickenson County is one of three Brother Wolf chapters that will become independent, non-profit organizations, Brother Wolf announced this week.

The Rutherford County, N.C., chapter will be known as Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue. The McDowell County, N.C., chapter now operates as Day One Animal Rescue.

“Brother Wolf originally began these auxiliary chapters with the intention of reducing the counties’ kill rates and ultimately developing each chapter into a self-sustaining, separate entity,” the organization said. “After several years of growth, the chapters are ready to bring this goal to fruition.”

The Dickenson County chapter was founded in 2014 by Terry Fields and McPeek-Mullins. Thanks to the hard work of employees, volunteers, and other Dickenson community members, this chapter has reduced the kill rate at the county shelter and saved more than 700 lives in the last four years.

“We’re proud of all that these chapters have accomplished in their communities,” said Leah Craig Fieser, executive director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. “They have built a solid foundation over several years and for the past twelve months Brother Wolf has been helping them become their own nonprofit animal rescue organizations. We will continue to collaborate with them in the future as we do with several other rescue organizations in our region.”

McPeek-Mullins said she, staff and volunteers are excited about this new chapter and said this move will benefit the organization by opening doors and opportunities.

The Second Chance Thrift Store, through which the rescue operates at 5091 Dickenson Highway, Clintwood, will retain its name, mission, location and phone number, 276/926-2314. The mailing address remains P.O. Box 1265, Clintwood, Va. 24228 but please note the change for online donations. The new PayPal address is donate@heartofapp.org.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, located in Asheville, N.C., was founded in 2007 to provide the resources and programs to build No-Kill communities.