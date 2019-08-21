The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday morning it has lifted the health advisory for the lower (eastern) areas of John W. Flannagan Reservoir in Dickenson County.

The advisory, issued Aug. 9, was a precaution for potential health risks from a bloom of algae in the lake. It advised that lake visitors should avoiding swimming, wading or bathing, including windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding; any activities which posed a risk of skin contact or accidentally ingesting the water.

The lake water has been tested frequently since the bloom appeared. Two recent results showed algae concentrations were in the safe range, thus the advisory has been lifted. Additional water samples collected in the Pound and Cranesnest Rivers, which flow into the lake, continued to be in the safe range for algae and toxins.

The reservoir serves as the raw water source for the John Flannagan Water Authority, which provides public drinking water to Dickenson and Buchanan counties and parts of Wise and Tazewell counties, serving some 37,000 customers. There was never any evidence of any adverse health impacts to the drinking water from the algae bloom.