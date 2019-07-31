I think we were all very happy to finally see the Russell Fork (Spearhead) Trail (hiking, biking and horseback riding) officially opened on Saturday, July 27.

It was a very long time coming, actually probably close to 19 years since the beginning plans were made. Now with it officially opened, horseback riders, hikers and bicycle riders will be able to connect from Haysi to the Breaks Interstate Park.

The Cumberland Pine Mountain Horseback riders were on hand to try out the trail on Saturday. Kenny Mullins, a member of the Dickenson County Tourism Committee, was super excited to finally see this trail opened. He led the group of riders as they planned to travel to the Breaks Park.

My motto has always been “never give up” and the opening of this trail was one example. We invite everyone to take a little time and go hiking, biking or horseback riding on this wonderful trail. Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith as well as Laura Lee from Sen. Tim Kaine’s office were in attendance at the opening of the new trail.

DICKENSON COUNTY FAIR

I am highlighting the Dickenson County Fair schedule in this week’s column because I think we have a great lineup planned for the three days of the fair. It will be held on Aug. 29-31 at the fairgrounds at Haysi Kiwanis Park. Gates open each day at 4:30 p.m. and activities start at 5 p.m. Regular Admission each night is $5 for adults and $1 for kids 12 and under.

If you have craft, agriculture or photos you want to display, please bring them to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 28, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All vendors must fill out a vendor form and the fee will be $50 for three days outside setup or $70 for inside for the three days. Please contact the chamber at 276-926-6074 or email chambertourism18@gmail.com for further information.

The fair opens Thursday, Aug. 29, with Kids Day and Senior Citizen Day featuring free admission for kids 12 and under and senior citizens. Lots of fun, games and prizes are planned, including Daniel’s Amusements Train Ride, Gyro Ride and other prize-winning games. There will be bouncy houses and inflatables, along with magic acts each evening.

4-H Share the Fun will perform beginning at 5 p.m.

Music Thursday night features the bluegrass band Bad Ridge. Friday night, the featured stage performer is 44 Magnum, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday night’s live music on stage is by Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen Band, with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, come cheer on all of the beautiful contestants in the 2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair Natural Pageant, with categories for all ages. Categories are: Baby, 0-11 months, Toddler, 12-23 months, Mini, 24-35 months, Wee, 3-4 years, Tiny, 5-6 years; Pre-Teen, 10-12 years, Teen, 13-15 years, Miss, 16-22 and Mrs. 23 years and up (Mrs. - married, single, divorced, or mother). Reminder: This Miss winner will NOT be eligible to compete at The Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant.

All contestants will compete in black bottoms (skirt, shorts, pants, capris) of choice, top of any color of choice and style (if age appropriate), and shoes of personal choice. Contestants will model in a standard T-formation. Ages 0-6 years will not wear makeup. Ages 7 and up can wear age-appropriate, natural-looking makeup. Hair must appear natural for all age categories.

The Miss Dickenson County Fair Glitz Pageant is Saturday, Aug. 31, with pageants from noon until 6 p.m. This Miss Dickenson County Fair winner will be walking away with a $1,000 scholarship along with an amazing prize package, and the opportunity to represent Dickenson County at Miss Virginia Association of Fairs.

Contestants in the Miss Dickenson County Fair Glitz pageant will compete in private interview prior to the beginning of the pageant. The interview will be based on questions from the contestant’s application. Judging will be based on personality, poise, speaking ability, presentation, personal achievement in education, and community participation. Contestants are required to dress professionally.

Contestants will participate in a modeling routine for their first onstage appearance. Contestants will wear a red outfit of their choice with shoes/heels of their choice. Opening number outfit may be as simple or extravagant as contestant chooses.

Contestants will then compete in “Personality Wear” and introduce themselves onstage. Personality Wear is any outfit that makes the contestant feel comfortable and reflects their personality. Personality wear is YOUR choice and anything goes, as long as it is tasteful and appropriate. It can be casual wear or semi-casual wear. No formal gowns please.

Contestants will then model “Evening Gown.” The evening gown can be a semi-glitz/glitz pageant or prom dress. An onstage question will be asked following the evening gown competition. Contact Whitney Davis for more information or follow on facebook page: Miss Dickenson Fair Pageant.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

CHAMBER & TOURISM

• Saturdays, through October: Elk Tours @ Breaks Interstate Park. Cost - $20 children 12 and under, all others $35 per person. Reservation required. For tickets or more information, call Breaks Interstate Park at 276-865-4413, extensions 3201 or 3213.

• Through September – third weekend of the month at 6:30 p.m. Horse Shows at the Haysi Kiwanis Park.

• CPM Trail Riders Horse Shows – 6 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m. @ 354 Ramey Flats Road in Clintwood. Remaining shows on 8/10/19 and 9/14/19. Juvenile Horse Show on 9/21/19.

• 2019 Dickenson/Buchanan River Tournaments 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Russell Fork Location – Haysi Town Hall Picnic Shelter on Sunday, 8/18, and Levisa Location – Little Prater Park & Ride on the following Sundays – 8/11 and (Saturday) 8/17. Cost $20 per team with optional $5 big fish. On 8/17-18 there is a two-day tournament. Cost - $50. Stop by Haysi Supply Co. on Main Street in Haysi for more information or call 276-865-4845.

• Jettie Baker Center on Main Street in Clintwood – Movie Schedule:

8/3/19 (Saturday) @ 7 p.m. – Welcome to Marwen

8/4/19 (Sunday) @ 2 p.m. – Welcome to Marwen

8/17/19 (Saturday) @ 7 p.m. – Fantastic Beasts

8/18/19 (Sunday) @ 2 p.m. – Fantastic Beasts

8/31/19 (Saturday) @ 7 p.m. – A Dog’s Journey

9/01/19 (Sunday) @ 2 p.m. – A Dog’s Journey

Tickets for all ages - $5 each. Concessions available at all showings. For more information, see FB @ JettieBakerCenter.

• 8/03/19 (Saturday) Back to School Bash at Splash! In the Park at the Breaks Interstate Park. For more information, call 276-865-4413 or www.breakspark.com.

• 8/03/19 (Saturday) @ 6 p.m. - Back to School Bash at Camp Jacob located at 2723 Camp Jacob Road in Clintwood. A free night of fun, fellowship and worship to kick off the new school year. All school-age kids and families are welcome. For more information, see their Facebook page @CampJacobMinistry or call 276-926-8960.

• 8/03 – 8/04/19 (Saturday/Sunday) “Echos in the Canyon” – Civil War Re-enactment at the Breaks Interstate Park. For more information, call 276-865-4413 or www.breakspark.com.

• 8/03/19 (Saturday) 6 p.m. - Haysi Truck Pull @ Haysi Kiwanis Park. Gates open @ 4 p.m. with registration from 4-6 p.m.. Gate Price – 12 & Up, $8, Children under 12 – free. Entry Fee - $20 per class.

• 8/16/19 (Friday) 5:30 – 9 p.m. – “The Yesterdays” for a 1950’s Flashback Concert and Cruise In at the Jettie Baker Center at 348 Main St. in Clintwood. Cruise In @ 5:30 p.m. and concert @ 7 p.m. Admission to concert is $8. For more information, see their Facebook page @JettieBakerCenter or call 276-926-6265.

• 8/29 – 8/31/19 (Thursday – Saturday) – Dickenson County Fair @ Haysi Kiwanis Park/DC Fairgrounds.

Saturday, 8/29 - Kids Day & Senior Citizen Day – free admissions for these ages. Gates open @ 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8/31 @ 8 p.m. – Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen Band concert. Horse Show Saturday night!

See the fair’s Facebook page @DickensonCountyFairOfficial or call 276-926-6074 for more information

8/30 – 8/31/19 (Friday/Saturday) Miss Dickenson County Fair Pageants at the Haysi Kiwanis Park Fairgrounds. Categories for all age groups! For more information – FB @ TheMissDickensonCountyFairPageant.

8/30 (Friday) @ 6 p.m. – Natural Pageant

8/31 (Saturday) @ Noon – Glitz Pageant

8/31 (Saturday) @ 3 p.m. – Teen/Miss Pageant

• 8/30 – 9/2/19 (Friday – Monday) Annual Tri-State Gospel Sing at the Breaks Interstate Park. For more information, call 276-865-4413 or www.breakspark.com.

• 8/31 (Saturday) 8 – 11 p.m. “Rockin by the River” Music Series starring Bad Ridge on the stage at Thunder River Campground. Located at 1558 Splashdam Road in Haysi. Admission is $6 per person with children 12 and under – free. Bring your lawn chairs! (2 adult admissions are included with campsite reservations for that night.) For more information, call 276-701-9876 or visit their Facebook page @thunderrivercg. (Additionally scheduled concerts are listed on their Facebook page.)

• 9/7/19 (Saturday) 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. – 2019 Breaks Ultra Trail Race starting at the Breaks Interstate Park and is hosted by Next Opportunity Events. This 45-mile trail run takes runners through Breaks Canyon and over the ruggedly tough Pine Mountain in Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. Tickets @ www.nextopportunityevents.com. For more information, see their Facebook page @ NextOpportunityEvents or their website.