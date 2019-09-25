CLINTWOOD — The Haysi Police Department has secured approval from county supervisors to proceed with securing a non-transport emergency medical service state license to provide limited care when the local rescue squad encounters a delay in responding.

Haysi Chief Bobby Edwards told supervisors they are having issues with complaints of ambulances taking longer in response times.

“We want to put some mechanism in place to provide care until an ambulance arrives,” Edwards said, adding that the department has qualified staff, has a vehicle waiting and is not asking for funding. “We just want permission to provide this.”

It requires the department to apply for a new EMS license, he said, stressing that the license is for non-transport emergency response only.

Edwards stressed they are not looking to replace anyone but also added this new license would open up opportunities to get more grant money. He said there’s potential for the Haysi Fire Department to consider a similar approach.

Ervinton District Supervisor David Yates asked how this would work with the rescue squad.

Edwards stressed this was a supplemental service, adding, “We’re not trying to step on the rescue squad’s toes.”

He observed, however, that the police department could get to a scene before a member of the rescue squad could get to an ambulance at the hall.

Emergency services Director Richard Thacker added that the rescue squad sometimes is already on a call or already has a patient. In that situation, Thacker explained, there’s a wait time for neighboring units to come all the way from Clintwood or Russell Prater.

If the call is for something like a heart attack, he continued, “it’s not minutes, but it’s seconds that count.”

Thacker told supervisors the new EMS license for Haysi police “is nothing but an extra asset.”

County Administrator David Moore advised that the county attorney had looked at the resolution and advised the board was clear to act.

The board unanimously supported the request.

Edwards said later the department had not discussed the proposal with the rescue squad.