Haysi Community Library: Little Pine Learners Aug. 14. Little Pine Storytime for ages 3-5 each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Little Pine Toddler Time for 2 year olds and their caregiver Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Little Pines Mother Goose for those under the age of 2 and their caregiver on Fridays at 11:30 a.m.

Haysi Community Library: After school program Trailblazers, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. for grades K-7. Each month will have a different theme. August theme is Lego challenge. Light refreshment will be available.

Lonesome Pine Regional Library Outreach: August 22 at 10 a.m. to noon at the Clinchco Senior Citizens building. There will be a wide variety of adults and children’s materials available for checkout. If you don’t already have a library card, please bring a valid I.D. to get one.

Binns Counts Community Center: Clothing sale dates; Aug. 15-17 and 22-24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. For more information call 276/807-7051.

2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair: Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Natural Pageant. Aug. 31 at noon Glitz Pageant and Teen/Miss at 3 p.m. at the Dickenson County Fairgrounds. $1000 scholarship and amazing prize package for our 2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair! There will now be categories for ALL ages. Follow our Facebook page: Miss Dickenson County Fair Pageant for more updates and contests.

Country Cabin II in Norton features: Appalachian Strings on Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.