In June 2019, Hailey Hatfield of Pounding Mill completed a Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) program provided through Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE). After completing the coursework of the program, Hailey took and passed her CPhT state board exam on June 20! Hailey recently applied for a CPhT job at CVS Pharmacy in North Tazewell and was hired.

Before beginning this training program with SRAE, Hailey was working for a dog groomer. She had taken some college classes earlier but had not completed a degree. Hailey heard about the CPhT program that was being offered by SRAE from a friend and found it appealing. The fact that it was a tuition-paid program was most helpful, and with the classes being held in the evenings, Hailey could continue working at her job while participating in the training program. Hailey applied for admission to the program and was accepted.

The program began on March 4 and ended on June 13. During the program, Hailey earned a number of certifications in addition to her CPhT license including REVIVE! Opioid Overdose Reversal for Virginia and Basic Life Support with CPR/AED.

Hailey expressed that one of her favorite aspects of the program was that the students in the cohort got “extremely close extremely fast.” The advantage of this was that she felt supported by not only the instructor but by her fellow classmates. Hailey reflected, “Whenever you needed it, someone was always happy to help.”

Hailey shared that one valuable lesson she learned in the program was that hard work pays off. “When I started the program, I didn’t know if I could do it, but I found that if you stick to it, it pays off. At first, I was under the impression that the program would be very difficult, but I found it to be extremely manageable. I was able to keep my head above water and maintain good grades.”

An unexpected lesson learned was that Hailey was able to build friendships with peers of different age groups. “Before starting the program, I had expected that all of the participants would be people of the same age as me, but they weren’t,” recounted Hailey. “Many of us still stay in touch through Facebook.”

“A takeaway that has been very useful,” Hailey explained, “was learning how to develop my own resume.” Hailey was able to tailor her resume for her recent job application, and she says the classes had well-prepared her for the job interview. She felt particularly confident about her knowledge of insurance processing.

What has changed for Hailey since completing this program? Hailey says, “I feel more confident about going to work in a professional field. I will be making more money than I have ever made in the past. ”

What’s next for Hailey Hatfield? Hailey is scheduled to soon start her employment with CVC Pharmacy in North Tazewell. She says that working in the pharmacy is her number one priority right now, but she is considering returning to college in the future to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

SRAE congratulates Hailey Hatfield on her success in the CPhT program!

Do you have educational goals you would like to reach? Contact Southwest Regional Adult Education for a schedule of classes at 866-581-9935, or visit our website at https://sites.google.com/russell.k12.va.us/adulted. You could be the next success story!