HARRIET ROSEMARY MARSHALL

CLINTWOOD

Harriet Rosemary Marshall age 71, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Ky. Mrs. Marshall was a lifelong resident of Clintwood and a 1967 graduate of Clintwood High School. She loved quilting and art. Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lenna Davis and 1 brother, Gordon Davis

Survivors include her husband, Ernie Marshall of Clintwood; son, Wes Marshall and wife Sandy of Coeburn; daughter, Christy Stallard and husband John of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Lauren McCoy, Devin Gibson, Teagan Marshall and Trace Marshall; great grandson, Jeb Gibson; two sisters; Dorthy Runyon and husband Gene, Columbus, Oh. and Elizabeth Hawkins of Ypsilanti, Mi. and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.