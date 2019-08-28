HAROLD HOOVER SLEMP

DARWIN

Harold Hoover Slemp age 86, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Dickenson Community Hospital, Clintwood. Mr. Slemp was a lifelong resident of Dickenson County and a member of Sweet Home Old Regular Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of the Town of Clintwood and Clinchfield Coal Company. He loved his family and friends.

Mr. Slemp was preceded in death by his parents, Judge Rufus Slemp and Delphia Slemp; 3 brothers, Tommy, Cecil and Alvis Slemp and 1 sister, Liza Jane Slemp.

Survivors include his wife Patricia “Pat” Slemp of Darwin and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 27 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Valley View Baptist Church. A service was held at 7 p.m. with Eddie Newsome and David O’Quinn officiating. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the church, with Don Barnes and Roger Bevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Powers Family Cemetery, Powers Branch Road. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Camp Jacob, 2723 Camp Jacob Road, Clintwood, VA 24228. Online condolences may be made at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.