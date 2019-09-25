PART 3

As stated in the first part of this series, a number placed in { } following a fact or quote will indicate the source from which the information was taken. A list of sources will be available for viewing at the DCHS office. Most of the following was quoted directly from some of those sources.

Hunt Hall, who on his death bed confessed to killing two men, was feared by his neighbors and the people of the surrounding area.

“Since the days of the first settlements, the region had been notorious for its lawlessness. Outside authority seldom meddled in [the area’s affairs], leaving it to the rule of old Hunt Hall. Old Hunt never held a license for law enforcement in all his long life; but all over [that area], and several miles outside, his word was the law. The citizens had a habit of bringing their troubles and differences of opinions to him to be settled; and he would stroke his whiskers and settle them with a few, but firm spoken, words; and his decisions were never openly questioned.” {50}

“Hunt Hall reared his family near the top of Cumberland Mountain. [That section] was known as Old Blue Head, named for a very high cliff jutting far into the air and [which could be] seen for many miles away. It [was] one of the Cumberland Mountain’s most scenic spots.” {1} It is said that the cliff cast a blue shadow thus obtaining the name of Old Blue Head.

“Hunt was a kind of ‘squatter settler’ and he just moved in and took possession and cleaned up several acres of land and raised cattle, sheep, and hogs, as well as many children, and made a very good living on the farm, plus his moon-shining activities.” {1}

The fact that Hunt Hall was a ‘squatter’ was documented by deeds and chancery files from Dickenson County, Virginia. It appears that Hunt Hall’s property may have actually been owned by a coal company.

“Hunt, like many others of his day, considered it his business how he used his corn, whether for bread or rejuvenating spirits. He made large quantities of whiskey and brandy from his corn and apples. He died from cancer when he was an old man.” {1}

Many of our sources indicated that Hunt Hall was a notoriously mean man.

According to a great-great-granddaughter of Hunt’s, “Grandpa Hunt made a death bed confession that he and [his son] Dave killed a man and put him on a raft for dead. But he wasn’t dead.” {79}

One of our researchers discovered a similar story in an online newspaper. That story stated that:

“After 30 silent years in one of which his supposed murderer confessed, Hale Artrip has come back from the dead.” {97}

“Artrip’s friends and relatives in the Cumberlands, particularly in the Skeetrock section, had mourned him for years and many had almost forgotten him.” {97}

“Just before he died, a “murder confession was made by Hunt Hall, a notorious feudist of the Cumberlands.” {97}

“Hall, in his confession said: ‘I have killed two men. One of them was Hale Artrip. I killed him when he was fishin’ down the river one night. I hit him on the head with an ax and throwed his body on a pile of driftwood, covered it up with rails and sot them a fire. I got $100 in gold off’n him.’” {97}

According to the newspaper reports, when Hale Artirp returned in 1929, Artrip verified the story and gave a bit more information.

[Around 1899] “Hunt Hall, his son, Dave, and I were fishing down in the Breaks, and as I was sitting beside the fire either Hunt or Dave hit me on the head with something. When I came to, I was on a big pile of driftwood with rails and tree limbs on me, pinning me down. The whole thing was a roaring furnace and it was a scorching me. My overall jacket was afire.” {98} {97}

“I twisted around and got in a place where I could throw off the wood and crawled out. Knowin’ mighty well that Hunt Hall would foller me and kill me to keep me from tellin’ on him, I figured it wouldn’t do to let him know that I was still alive. So I skinned out and crossed into Kentucky. Later, I went over into West Virginia and I’ve been there ever since. I heard that Hunt Hall was dead and I thought I’d come back and see my relatives.” {98}

“When Artrip disappeared relatives and friends searched throughout the Cumberlands for him. A skeleton was found down the Pound River and it was generally believed to be Hale’s.” {98}

This is just one of the many examples of how mean Hunt Hall and his son, Dave, were. Understandably, in the Cumberland Mountain, both of these men were greatly feared and for reasons that will be explained throughout the rest of the story.

