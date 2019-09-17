GLEN LAWRENCE

Glen Lawrence, age 94, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born in Laneville, West Virginia and moved to Dickenson County in the early seventies. He was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was also the owner of Dickenson County Heating and Cooling, Vice Mayor, and a member of the Clintwood Town Council for sixteen years. He was a veteran of World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Collins and Sylvia Lawrence; several brothers and sisters; son in law, Frenchie Gravelle; two grandsons, Shane Gravelle and Joey Gravelle and great-grandson, Brian Hagedorn.

Survivors includewife, Tressie Lawrence; two sons, Mike (Margie) Lawrence of Clintwood and Jared (Natasha) Lawrence of Knoxville, Tenn.; four daughters, Sandra Gravelle of Davis, W.V., Kay Hawks (John) of Clover, S.C., Elsie Messenger of Davis, W.V., and Roxanne Slate (John) of Fredericksburg; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Clintwood with services to follow at 6 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Clifton Cauthorne and former Pastor Darrell Hayes officiating. A VFW military service was conducted by Post 8979. Burial followed in the Lane Cemetery, Lick Fork Section, Coeburn. Pallbearers were Trey Cauthorne, Jared Lawrence, Mike Lawrence, John Cauthorne, Jason Peak, and Michael Lawrence. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Adkins, Donald Baker, Ron Kendrick, Vincent Milstead, Michael Milstead, Darrell Hayes (brother in law), and Roley Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, Clintwood, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.

Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Lawrence Family.