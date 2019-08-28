For the past few months, the Historical Society has presented a series of articles related to the history of several Dickenson County businesses. Originally published in The Dickensonian newspaper during the late 1950s as advertisements, the articles are now a valuable history of the businesses and of the people who made the businesses successful!

This week’s article is the story of the Gilliam Hardware and Furniture Co., which appeared in the April 3, 1959, issue of The Dickensonian. It has been reworded slightly for clarification to indicate that the article was written in the past. Quoting from the 1959 article:

“Ever since the so-called ‘emancipation’ of women in 1919 when they were given the right to vote in this country, the girls have been steadily encroaching on what has, for time immemorial, been considered man’s estate. Of course it has been generally known, but not admitted by the male population, that for centuries women have been running things. But it was only since the ‘emancipation’ that they began openly moving into the fields normally reserved for the all-wise and all-powerful males.

“One of the fields that seemed to have been buffaloed was the comparatively heavy service of hardware and furniture, and for years they gave that business a wide berth. But that has ended now, and it took a gal from Clintwood to do it. She was Mrs. Mary Ruth Bise, owner of the Gilliam Hardware and Furniture Co., and to the surprise of everyone (except Mary Ruth) she was making it click.

“The business was started in February, 1952, by Mary Ruth’s father, John Gilliam, who died of a heart attack in late 1957. After his death, the various members of his family took over the store, and gradually Mary Ruth bought the interests of the others until she was the sole owner of the store.

“John Gilliam came here from Scott County in 1929 as manager of the Clintwood Hdwe. & Furn. Co. He later worked for both the New Hdwe. & Furn. Co. and the Home Hdwe. & Furn. Co.; and during World War II was administrator of the OPA in this county. He opened his own business in 1952 in the building formerly occupied by C. C. Long Hdwe. & Furn. Co. at the intersection of Main Street and the Brush Creek Road.

“When Mary Ruth was planning to take over the business, she heard nothing but agreement from all sides. Even the salesmen who called at the store were skeptical of the idea. ‘This is no job for a woman,’ they told her, ‘and we just don’t think you can make a go of it.”

“All this discouragement seemed only to stiffen her determination to take over and to make good — and to the astonishment of everybody she did just that. Through long hours of work and study in the store, she familiarized herself thoroughly with every phase of the business and could hold her own with anybody in selecting, stocking, and selling hardware and furniture.

“Her store was stocked with the finest lines available, including RCA, Whirlpool appliances, and other top-notch goods to furnish a home from basement to attic. She also carried a complete line of paints, rugs, linoleum, farm supplies, furnaces and supplies, sinks — well, everything normally carried by such a business.

“She was assisted by Radford Hale who had been with the store since August of [1958], and Virgil Hughes, who had only recently joined the staff. Both knew the hardware business thoroughly.

“The business fast became known as the “trading store,” because Mary Ruth would trade for anything. In this she was aided and abetted by her husband, Clyde Bise, who operated a coal mine in the county. Clyde was a shrewd trader, and he sometimes made these decisions. [Once], they found themselves with a flock of chickens taken in trade, but they disposed of them — at a nice profit.

“About the only area in which Mary Ruth disagreed with the conventional operation of a store was on the Wednesday afternoon closing idea. The store owners who followed this practice vainly tried to get her to join them.

“‘I’m just getting started in the business and have a long way to go,’ she said. ‘I told them they have already made theirs and can afford the closing. I still had mine to make. And for the convenience of my customers I would, if necessary, keep my store open 24 hours a day, 6 days a week. It’s good for both of us.’

“She went to the furniture market twice a year and made her selections for the store. She bought the things she thought the average family would want in their homes. She was especially proud of the kitchen equipment she stocked, and being a woman, she certainly knew what she was doing in that department.”

