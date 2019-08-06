FLORNIA DEEL CHARLES

VANSANT

Flornia Deel Charles was whispered into the arms of Jesus on August 2, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on May 24, 1921 to Henry and Sidney Coleman Deel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Swanson “Bodge” Charles; a daughter, Pansy Gail Deel Chambers; a son, George Henry Charles; four grandchildren, Kitty Charles, Becky Owens, Brandy Bloodgood and Derrick Charles, five sisters and one brother. Flornia was a housewife and member of Little David Old Regular Baptist Church.

Those left to mourn her loss is her children; Sue Charles (Ray) Wolford of Breaks, Phoebe Charles (Jeff) Fuller of Vansant, Judy Deel Charles of Vansant, and Dora Deel Glidden of Litchfield, Me.; a brother, Jimmy Deel of Roanoke, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with Elders David O’Quinn, Eddie Newsome, and Jim Blankenship officiating. Burial followed in the Parrot Deel Cemetery, Haysi. Grandsons served as pallbearers. The family received friends after 6 p.m. on Monday, August 5 at the funeral home where a song service was held at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com.

The Bible asks the question in Proverbs 31:10 “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies”. This was exemplified in every aspect of our mother. The heart of our father trusted her, she rose while it was still dark to prepare breakfast every morning for her family, she laid her hands to the spindle and created beautiful quilts and clothes for her family, she spoke words of wisdom and kindness to everyone she knew, and last but not least Strength and Honor were her clothing as she stayed strong and determined until she took her last breath. She will be forever missed by her loving family and by all who knew her.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.